

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European shares fell on Wednesday to extend losses from the previous session as investors digested mixed earnings updates and looked forward to the two days of talks in Washington scheduled to take place this week.



On the data front, Chinese trade data proved to be a mixed bag, adding to investor concerns over slowing global growth.



China's exports unexpectedly shrank 2.7 percent in April from a year earlier, while imports surprised with their first increase in five months, customs data showed.



Closer home, Germany's industrial production rose for a second straight month and at the fastest pace in three months in March, raising hopes of a strong economic performance in the first quarter.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 0.3 percent at 380.39 after declining 1.4 percent on Tuesday.



The German DAX was down 0.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index was losing 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was declining half a percent.



Spanish IT provider Amadeus rallied 2 percent on upbeat first-quarter results.



Dutch supermarkets and eCommerce company Ahold Delhaize N.V. fell over 1 percent as it reported a 2.3 percent decline in comparable sales in its Belgian operations in the first quarter.



Commerzbank edged down slightly as the German lender reported a 54 percent fall in first-quarter net profit, hit by lower revenue and discontinued business.



Siemens soared 4 percent on news it would spin off its Gas and Power business, cut about 10,400 jobs and create about 20,500 new jobs by 2023.



Reinsurer Munich Re fell over 2 percent after reporting a 23 percent decline in first-quarter net profit.



British tobacco company Imperial Brands fell nearly 5 percent after reporting weaker-than-expected sales of its e-cigarettes.



Broadcaster ITV plunged more than 5 percent. After a weak quarter, the company said it expects total advertising revenue to fall 6 percent in the first half.



Direct Line Insurance Group declined more than 2 percent after premiums at the company fell in the first three months of 2019.



Pub group JD Wetherspoon lost 4.5 percent as sales growth slowed in the three months to the end of April.



