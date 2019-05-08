Biliary Stent Market to Grow at 5.9% CAGR - In-depth Industry Analysis, Market Share Insights & Forecast Report: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global biliary stent market is estimated to expand at a substantial CAGR of 5.9% by 2023 as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Stent is defined as metal or plastic tube inserted in the human body into duct or lumen to keep the passage open. Factors such as technological advancements, the surge in demand for minimally invasive techniques, and increase in aged populations are driving the market. In addition, increase in demand for bioresorbable stents, increase in consciousness on the part of the population are likely to drive the biliary stent market in the forthcoming period. On the other hand, strict governments' regulations regarding approval, and post-operative complications are anticipated to hinder market for biliary stent growth in the future. However, increase in surgical procedures of biliary diseases is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Biliary stent market is segmented by type, end user, and geography. Market of biliary stent is segmented based on type as metal, plastic, and others. The "Plastic" segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness a substantial growth in the years to come. The key factors that could be attributed to the growth of the market include easy insertion and removal during surgeries and low cost. Market of biliary stent is segmented based on the end user as Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals and Others. Biliary stent market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe.





North America is a leading region in the market. It is likely to maintain its dominance in the forecast period owing to factors such as rise in the population suffering from biliary disorders and established healthcare infrastructure. North America is followed by European and Asia-Pacific region. Leading players operating in the biliary stent market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Cook Medical, CONMED Corporation, Medtronic, B. Braun Melungeon AG, Endotech, Terumo Corporation, Biosensors International Group, Ltd and Biotronik SE & Co. KG. The leading companies are involved in partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Global biliary stent market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2023. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application (hospital, clinic, etc.), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America). The report covers forecast and analysis for the Biliary Stent market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2013-2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the Biliary Stent market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Biliary Stent market on a global level.





The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global Biliary Stent market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types and applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2023. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global Biliary Stent market.

Key Applications:

Hospital



Clinic

Key Regions:

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Key Vendors:

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What will the market size be in 2023?



What are the key factors driving the global Biliary Stent market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key players in the Biliary Stent market?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

