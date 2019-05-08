

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blucora Inc. (BCOR) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $62.17 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $45.34 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Blucora Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $77.19 million or $1.56 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $225.77 million from $205.97 million last year.



Blucora Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $77.19 Mln. vs. $58.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.56 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q1): $225.77 Mln vs. $205.97 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.71 - $0.77 Next quarter revenue guidance: $163.0 - $166.5 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.80 - $2.01 Full year revenue guidance: $595.5 - $608.5 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX