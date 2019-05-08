SoftServe Partners with Pivotal, VMware to Drive Enterprise Kubernetes Adoption with Pivotal Container Service (PKS)

Company brings Kubernetes and multi-cloud expertise to drive innovation in cloud adoption strategy

AUSTIN, Texas, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, today announced it has attained the VMware PKS Solution Competency. SoftServe is also a Pivotal Advanced Partner. The services SoftServe provides from the application layer down to the infrastructure layer help clients reliably deploy and run containerized workloads across public and private clouds.

"As a PKS Global Services Partner we are fueling our clients' innovation with accelerated multi-cloud adoption and open source Kubernetes," said Todd Lenox, VP global partnerships at SoftServe. "As an early go to market partner with Pivotal and VMware, our deep experience in Kubernetes and container tools like Docker, Apache Spark and Elasticsearch is an essential part of creating a truly differentiated cloud adoption strategy."

"We are thrilled to partner with SoftServe to bring PKS and true digital transformation to the enterprise," said Robert Schmitt, Vice President of Sales PKS Synergy Team at Pivotal. "The combination of PKS with SoftServe's deep Kubernetes experience and its expertise in modernizing applications at scale is a boon to customers ready to jumpstart and grow their digital transformations."

"Kubernetes is present in nearly every industry, and use cases will grow exponentially and rapidly as we move forward," said Teri Bruns, vice president, Global Partner Solutions at VMware. "VMware PKS delivers the most enterprise-ready Kubernetes solution that runs on any infrastructure and Softserve is a trusted advisor for cloud-native initiatives and modern app deployments."

Enterprise PKS is a turnkey container orchestration solution that features a fully supported upstream distribution that applies tightly packaged technologies including BOSH, NSX-T, and Harbor to speed deployment and simplify operations. It uses the latest stable OSS distribution of Kubernetes-with no proprietary extensions. With NSX-T, users can keep workloads properly isolated within a single cluster by using network segmentation. Enterprise PKS also allows users to deploy, scale, patch, and upgrade all the Kubernetes clusters in their system-without downtime-and rapidly apply security fixes when new vulnerabilities are detected.

Enterprise PKS also eases the Day 2 operations burden for at-scale and highly available production grade Kubernetes.

SoftServe is a Certified Kubernetes Service Provider with more than 300 Kubernetes (K8s) experts who have delivered over 100 successful projects over the last three years. For more details, please check out our latest blog.

