sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,546 Euro		+0,012
+0,78 %
WKN: A0M140 ISIN: CY0100470919 Ticker-Symbol: 5PS 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSAFE SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PROSAFE SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,533
1,644
14:57
08.05.2019 | 13:05
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Prosafe SE: Annual General Meeting held

Pursuant to the Notice of 15 April 2019, an Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Prosafe SE was held today, 8 May 2019, at Advokatfirmaet Schjødt's offices, Ruseløkkveien 14, 0201 Oslo, Norway.

As follows from the attached Minutes from the Annual General Meeting, all items on the agenda were duly approved as proposed in the Notice.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Oslo, 8 May 2019
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Glen Ole Rødland, Chairman of Prosafe SE
Phone: +47 907 41 662

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • GM-20190508-MOM (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ec736227-f6d3-4637-b5ea-5c3e7230d1cd)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)