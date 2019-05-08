Prosafe SE: Annual General Meeting held

Pursuant to the Notice of 15 April 2019, an Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Prosafe SE was held today, 8 May 2019, at Advokatfirmaet Schjødt's offices, Ruseløkkveien 14, 0201 Oslo, Norway.

As follows from the attached Minutes from the Annual General Meeting, all items on the agenda were duly approved as proposed in the Notice.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Oslo, 8 May 2019

Prosafe SE

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

