

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound drifted lower against its major counterparts in the European session on Wednesday.



The pound declined to 8-day lows of 0.8609 against the euro and 1.3225 against the franc, from its early highs of 0.8552 and 1.3332, respectively.



Reversing from its early highs of 1.3081 against the greenback and 144.18 against the yen, the pound fell to a 5-day low of 1.3001 and near a 3-month low of 143.04, respectively.



If the pound slides further, it may find support around 0.88 against the euro, 1.30 against the franc, 1.28 against the greenback and 141.00 against the yen.



