Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERIa leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions, announced its management team is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in May and June, 2019.

May 14 Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, New York 1x1 meetings May 29 Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference The Depot Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, Minneapolis, Minnesota 1x1 and small group meetings June 17-19 5th Annual ROTH London Conference The Intercontinental Park Lane, London, England 1x1 and small group meetings

Presentation materials will be posted on the Investors section of the company's website at investors.veritone.com. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Veritone management, please contact your representative at the above firms or Veritone's IR team at veritone@lhai.com.

About Veritone

Veritone (Nasdaq: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company's proprietary operating system, aiWARE, orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. aiWARE can be deployed in a number of environments and configurations to meet customers' needs. Its open architecture enables customers in the media and entertainment, legal and compliance, and government sectors to easily deploy applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and effectiveness. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California with over 300 employees, and has offices in Denver, London, New York, San Diego, and Seattle. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

