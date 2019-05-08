As from May 9, 2019, subscription rights issued by 2cureX AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until May 21, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------ Short name: 2CUREX TR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012570315 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 173046 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------ As from May 9, 2019, paid subscription shares issued by 2cureX AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until until further notice. Instrument: Paid Subscription rights ------------------------------------------ Short name: 2CUREX BTA 1 ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012570323 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 173047 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sedermera Fondkommission. For further information, please call Sedermera Fondkommission. on +46 40 615 14 10.