Having declared a climate emergency last week, the U.K. government is considering raising VAT rates from 5% to 20% on 'energy saving materials' in the home. While the tax authorities are blaming Europe, trade body the REA has pointed out the 5% rate would still apply for coal used for domestic heating.With the U.K. government considering raising tax rates on residential solar and storage installations, trade body the Renewable Energy Association (REA) has told pv magazine one of the crucial criteria related to the proposed change appears to be an "arbitrary figure". U.K. tax authority the HMRC ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...