

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose to their highest level in more than a week on Wednesday as renewed worries over U.S.-China trade dispute coupled with mixed trade data from China continued to keep investors' risk appetite in check.



Spot gold rose 0.45 percent to $1,290.10 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up half a percent at $1,291.35 an ounce.



After the U.S. confirmed that it planned to raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods, investors remained edgy ahead of trade talks on Thursday and Friday in Washington.



Chinese trade data proved to be a mixed bag. While exports unexpectedly shrank 2.7 percent in April from a year earlier, imports surprised with their first increase in five months.



The U.S. dollar is struggling for direction as investors fretted about downside risks to growth from higher trade tariffs.



