Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund Announces Preliminary Results for the Third Quarter (Q3) of the Fiscal Year 2018/2019

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2019 / Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA announces preliminary results for the third quarter (January 1st until March 31st, 2019) of the fiscal year 2018/2019:

Accumulated group revenues in the first nine months (July 1st, 2018 - March 31st, 2019) of the fiscal year 2018/2019 decreased - mainly due to a reduction in transfer revenues compared to the nine months of the previous fiscal year -by EUR 46.1 m. or 10.1% to EUR 409.2 m.; adjusted for transfer revenues the total Group revenues increased by EUR 50.9 m. or 20.7% to EUR 297.3 m. in the same time. The group revenues in the third quarter increased by EUR 9.7 m. (i.e. 6.8 %) to EUR 153.2 m. (previous third quarter EUR 143.5 m.). Adjusted for transfer revenues the group revenues increased by 18.2 % to EUR 83.7 m. in the third quarter (previous third quarter EUR 70.8 m.) due to the higher income from TV marketing compared to the previous third quarter.

According to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) the Borussia Dortmund Group total comprehensive income amounted EUR 28.8 m. in the third quarter (previous third quarter EUR 22.2 m.). In the first nine months of the fiscal year 2018/2019 accumulated group total comprehensive income amounted EUR 46.1 m.(previous nine months report period EUR 61.6 m.).

Group gross revenue amounted EUR 153.9. m. in the third quarter (previous third quarter EUR 143.7 m.) and accumulated EUR 414.1 m. in the first nine months of the fiscal year (previous nine months report period EUR 458.3 m.). Group Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted EUR 51.1 m.in the third quarter (previous third quarter EUR 44.6m.) and accumulated EUR 105.2 m. in the first nine months of the fiscal year (previous nine months report period EUR 128.5 m.).

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA recorded Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in an amount of EUR 31.3 m. in the third quarter (previous third quarter EUR 26.8 m.) and accumulated in an amount of EUR 43.5m. (previous nine months report period EUR 69.2 m.) in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2018/2019. Earnings before taxes (EBT) in the third quarter amounted EUR 31.5 m. (previous third quarter EUR 25.1m.) andaccumulated in the first nine months EUR 47.2 m. (previous nine months report period EUR 69.0 m.).The result of the third quarter amounted EUR 27.2 m. (previous third quarter EUR 21.6 m.) and of the first nine months EUR 41.1 m. (previous nine months EUR 59.7 m.).

The complete quarterly financial report Q 3 2018/2019 can be downloaded as of May 15th, 2019 from www.aktie.bvb.de, rubric " publications ".

