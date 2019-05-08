sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,489 Euro		-0,004
-0,75 %
WKN: A2JB9L ISIN: CA4063721027 Ticker-Symbol: A9KN 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALO LABS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HALO LABS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,478
0,519
14:43
0,479
0,49
14:43
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HALO LABS INC
HALO LABS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HALO LABS INC0,489-0,75 %