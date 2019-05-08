Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2019) - Permex Petroleum Corporation (CSE: OIL) (OTCQB: OILCF) ("Permex" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of FronTier Merchant Capital Group ("FronTier") to provide Investor relations and marketing services. FronTier is an investor relations group with a home office in Toronto, Canada. FronTier will assist the company by increasing market awareness for the company using a number of financial market communications initiatives, including facilitating in-person introductions for the company with institutional and retail brokers in Toronto and other financial capitals, and through media distribution on national television, radio and multiple on-line channels.

Under the terms of the engagement, FronTier has been retained for a 12-month period at $87,000 (plus applicable sales tax) per annum plus direct expenses. The company will also grant 300,000 stock options to the Frontier team at exercisable at price of $0.25 expiring 2 years from date of grant.

About Permex Petroleum Corporation (CSE: OIL) (OTCQB: OILCF) - www.permexpetroleum.com

Permex Petroleum is a uniquely positioned junior Oil & Gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of west Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. The company focuses on combining its low-cost development of Held by Production assets for sustainable growth with its current and future Blue-Sky projects for scale growth. The company through its wholly owned subsidiary Permex Petroleum US Corporation is a licensed operator in both states; and owns and operates on Private, State and Federal land.

