

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) has announced a strategic collaboration Goldfinch Bio, Inc. which will leverage Goldfinch's Kidney Genome Atlas platform to identify new therapeutic targets for diabetic kidney disease and certain orphan kidney diseases. Goldfinch, headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision therapies for patients with kidney diseases.



Under the multi-year collaboration, Gilead gains exclusive options to license worldwide rights to certain products to be derived from Goldfinch's Kidney Genome Atlas. Goldfinch will lead development activities.



Goldfinch will receive $55 million in upfront payments, which includes a $5 million equity investment, and an additional $54 million to support the development of the Kidney Genome Atlas platform. Goldfinch is also eligible to receive up to $1.95 billion in potential payments for the first five collaboration programs.



