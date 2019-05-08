1Spatial's agreed €7m acquisition of Geomap-Imagis (GI) provides further evidence that it is executing on its transition plan. Aside from enhancing its capability, market presence and scale, it also addresses the challenges it faces in France and Belgium. Combining its Elyx product with GI's Esri platform here should stabilise performance and enable greater focus on sector-specific solutions. We will revisit forecasts for the combined entity more thoroughly after results next week but expect the deal to be significantly earnings accretive.

