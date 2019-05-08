Smart Pension Leverages OneTrust for Privacy Program Compliance Efforts

The workplace pension provider took an integrated approach to privacy compliance with OneTrust

ATLANTA, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the largest and most widely-used dedicated privacy management technology platform with 2,500 customers, today announced Smart Pension, a workplace pension platform tailored to support UK businesses faced with the challenges of offering a workplace pension, is using OneTrust products to help it comply with EU GDPR data security regulations. Smart Pension selected OneTrust for Vendor Risk Management, Assessment Automation, Data Mapping and Incident & Breach Response for ongoing global privacy and GDPR compliance efforts.

Read the case study: Smart Pension Takes an Integrated Approach to Privacy Compliance with OneTrust

Workplace pension innovator Smart Pension has chosen OneTrust's suite of privacy management tools to ensure its systems maintain the highest possible level of security and GDPR compliance, and ensuring best practice. Smart Pension is a global savings technology platform provider. It is also one of the UK's largest providers of workplace pensions. It implemented a full suite of products including Assessment Automation, Data Mapping Automation, Vendor Risk Management and Incident & Breach Response.

"Being able to show that OneTrust is our core system for ensuring GDPR and vendor management was a huge help to us," said Smart Pension's Data Officer Richard Barber. "We were able to give confidence that we had the right protocols in place related to assets and processing activities, making us a company that any vendor would be happy to work with. The OneTrust platform is already impressive, and it is continuously improving and evolving. The knowledgeability of the staff is unparalleled, and expert consultants are always available and willing to help."

"Smart Pension is a great example of a company that prioritizes data protection while not inhibiting its current business innovations and product growth," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "We are proud to work alongside an organization that not only emphasizes innovation, but always put customer trust top of mind."

To learn more about how Smart Pension took an integrated approach to privacy compliance, read the case study. For additional information, or to request a live OneTrust Privacy Management Software demo, visit OneTrust.com or email Info@OneTrust.com.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the largest and most widely used technology platform to operationalize privacy, security and third-party risk management. According The Forrester New Wave: GDPR and Privacy Management Software, Q4 2018, OneTrust "leads the pack for vision and execution." Additionally, Fast Company named OneTrust as one of 2019's World's Most Innovative Companies.

More than 2,500 customers, both big and small and across 100 countries, use OneTrust to implement their privacy, security and third-party risk programs, automatically generating the specific record keeping needed to demonstrate compliance with privacy regulations including the EU GDPR, California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), Brazil LGPD, and hundreds of the world's privacy laws.

OneTrust's size and scale allows it to offer the easiest-to-use and most affordable solution for implementing use cases including: Privacy Maturity Benchmarking, Data Protection by Design and Default (PbD), Data Protection Impact Assessments (PIA/DPIA), Third-Party Vendor Risk Management, Incident and Breach Response, Data Mapping (Records of Processing), Customer Preference Management, Consent Management, Website Scanning & Cookie Compliance, Mobile App Scanning, Data Subject/Consumer Rights Management and Policy & Notice Management. The software, available in 60+ languages, is backed by 50 awarded patents, integrates with 200+ technology partners, and can be deployed in the cloud or on-premise.

The platform's intelligence comes from DataGuidance by OneTrust, an in-depth and up-to-date source of privacy and security regulatory summaries, guidance, templates, case law, and analysis. Hundreds of global privacy and security laws and frameworks are built-in, including security frameworks like ISO27001. The database is updated daily by over 20 in-house privacy researchers, along with a network of 500 lawyers across over 300 jurisdictions, and by active input as part of OneTrust's regulatory engagement program.

OneTrust's customers are supported by a worldwide team of over 100 in-house privacy implementation and support resources and boasts a customer satisfaction score of 95%. Customers can also access more than 1,000 external individuals who have completed the OneTrust Certified Privacy Management Professional program.

The OneTrust Global Privacy Community is the largest, most active and globally available community for privacy technology. Each year, OneTrust brings together over 10,000 professionals across 400 local events to share best practices and breakdown the latest technology innovations driving global privacy compliance. Events include PrivacyConnect workshops in 80+ international cities and PrivacyTECH, OneTrust's global user conference.

OneTrust's 700 employees are located across co-headquarters in Atlanta and in London with additional locations in Bangalore, Melbourne, Munich and Hong Kong. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Smart Pension

Smart Pension is a global savings technology platform provider. It is also one of the UK's largest providers of workplace pensions. Its award-winning master trust is overseen by independent professional trustees. It was co-founded in 2014 by Andrew Evans, CEO, and Will Wynne, MD, and launched in May 2015. Europe's largest asset manager Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) took a minority stake in the digital pension platform in 2016, part of a move by LGIM to invest in high-achieving, innovative technology that has a positive impact on the economy. In 2019 J.P. Morgan made a strategic investment, taking a minority equity stake in the business. It is multi-award-winning. Highlights include being named Fintech Innovation of the Year at the UK Digital Leaders Awards, in 2018 it was named Master Trust of the Year at the European Pension Awards, and won Best Use of Technology in the Pensions Insight Awards. In 2019 it won Pensions Technology Firm of the Year in the Pensions Age awards.

https://www.smartpension.co.uk

