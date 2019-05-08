Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Launches ConnectIR For Investor Relations Professionals

New Solution Leverages WeConvene Technology to Simplify Investor and Analyst Engagement

NEW YORK, May 08, 2019, Nasdaq's award-winning IR technology platform trusted by 3,000 public companies listed on all major exchanges, allowing IR professionals to seamlessly communicate and schedule meetings with the buy-side and sell-side directly from the platform.



ConnectIR leverages technology from WeConvene, one of the industry's largest investor access platforms, which will integrate within Nasdaq IR Insight. Users will notice a unified workflow that streamlines engagement and scheduling for all investor access-related events, including: regular shareholder meetings, analyst days, investor days, earnings calls, ESG meetings, non-deal roadshows and industry conferences. ConnectIR is designed to supplement traditional corporate access activities.

"Companies are interacting directly with investors and analysts now more than ever before, and we are taking the lead to help corporate clients adapt to this changing environment with the latest technology," said Nelson Griggs, President of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange and Executive Vice President of Corporate Services, Nasdaq. "Our aim with ConnectIR is to offer an efficient method of communication that eliminates any friction with scheduling meetings and other activities with the buy- and sell-side, thereby freeing up more time for users to maximize the effectiveness of their strategic IR initiatives."

IR teams will be able to enhance traditional investor targeting strategies by combining Nasdaq IR Insight, ConnectIR, and the consultative services of Nasdaq's experienced team of Strategic Capital Intelligence analysts who provide actionable intelligence on investor targets through an evidence-based methodology. The ConnectIR enhancement also comes as the IR community is adapting to critical market and regulatory changes, such as MiFID II, which are driving the need for more direct channels of communication between the IR and investment communities.

"WeConvene's investor access platform connects all capital markets constituents, so we are excited to be the enabling technology used by Nasdaq's ConnectIR solution, which will extend connectivity between the buy-side, sell-side and IR professionals," commented Radek Barnert, CEO of WeConvene. "WeConvene's technology makes the creation, execution, distribution and booking of investor meetings as easy as booking a restaurant reservation, giving all capital markets participants more time to focus on more valuable activities."

"Nasdaq has a long history of partnering with corporate clients through our software and consultative IR services to support their capital markets engagement and IR workflow," said Brian Reynolds, Vice President of IR Intelligence, Nasdaq. "By combining Nasdaq's technology with WeConvene, ConnectIR allows us offer the latest solution to address the new demands and opportunities within the IR community."

To learn more about Nasdaq IR Intelligence and subscribe to ConnectIR, please visit: https://nq.nasdaq.com/connectir-learn-more .

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq.

About WeConvene:

WeConvene is a platform for the capital markets community focused on making the creation, distribution, marketing and execution of meetings between Analysts, Corporates, Investors, IR firms, Expert Networks and Investment Banks - efficient, easy and economically viable. For more information visit www.weconvene.comor request a demo by contacting sales@weconvene.com .

