Retarus Announces Initiative to Improve Business Agility Through New Alliance

SECAUCUS, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2019 / Retarus, a global enterprise cloud provider, today announced its endeavor to increase business agility by offering its services through CenturyLink, the second largest domestic communications provider serving global enterprise customers. As a CenturyLink supplier, Retarus can help CenturyLink customers improve IT agility through digitizing their messaging via a robust communication platform for Fax.

'Retarus is thrilled to be working with CenturyLink to help advance the migration of business communications to the cloud for CenturyLink customers and partners,' said Tim Valentine, Executive Vice President, Retarus (North America) Inc. 'As a CenturyLink supplier, we are able to offer our core cloud faxing solutions to an expanded audience, positioning us to better help organizations meet their business objectives.'

As part of this effort, Retarus' portfolio of enterprise Cloud Fax Services will be made available through CenturyLink. With organizations steering their business to the cloud, IT consolidation has become more critical than ever. Retarus is advancing digital transformation and automation amongst the biggest healthcare, finance, manufacturing and insurance companies, without compromising on security or flexibility.

'CenturyLink is focused on helping our customers create agile IT infrastructures that power digital business and works with leaders in cloud technology known for their reliability and expertise,' said Craig Richter, Senior Director, UCC product management, CenturyLink. 'Now, we are able to offer our customers even more options to meet their enterprise communications needs with the addition of Retarus' solutions to our portfolio.'

About Retarus

Since 1992, Retarus has been supporting companies in achieving highly efficient communication. The global information logistics provider with 13 branches on four continents always plays an important role where large amounts of data need to be transmitted securely and reliably-irrespective of which communication channels, interfaces, applications and devices are required. The services are soundly based on a Global Delivery Network, which includes the company's own data centers in the USA, Europe and the APAC region, as well as redundant carrier infrastructure. A total of about 20 percent of Dow Jones corporations as well as numerous Fortune 500 companies in the banking, finance and healthcare sectors rely on Retarus' services. Longstanding customers include Adidas, Bayer, Continental, DHL, Honda, Puma, and Sony. For more details: www.retarus.com.

Press Contact

Himani Gupta

Corporate Communications Manager, Retarus (North America) Inc.

Email: press@retarus.com

Phone: +1 201 205-5954

SOURCE: Retarus

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/544614/Retarus-Announces-Initiative-to-Improve-Business-Agility-Through-New-Alliance