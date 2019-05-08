Point Roberts, Washington and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2019) - Investorideas.com (www.investorideas.com), a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) brings you a special edition of The AI Eye - watching stock news, deal tracker and advancements in artificial intelligence, featuring an exclusive interview with Danny Rittman, CTO of Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH).

Gopher Protocol Inc.'s Avant! AI has a dizzying amount of application on the horizon, according to company CTO, Dr. Danny Rittman.

In a recently published Technology Review for Gopher, Rittman outlines the company's core technologies, as well as it's completed and upcoming systems. Gopher's Avant! AI system features heavily in the Review and Rittman told Investorideas.com what edge Avant! has over the competition. Rittman said that while AI is ubiquitous among big players in the industry, much of what consumers encounter is fairly basic.

"When you purchase something on Amazon, it has already incorporated AI for the past decade or so, but we don't call it advanced AI," he said. "You know you buy a computer and the system learns about it and tells you [the next day] that you should buy a monitor. It's something like data recording and analysis."

Conversely, Rittman lists Avant!'s features such as "comprehensive knowledge algorithms, dynamic cognitive [abilities] - that will be implemented by 2020 - self learning and adaptation."

"And that's why we feel our Avant! is definitely competitive," he said. "It's a new and fresh player in the market."

For upcoming systems, Rittman spoke of Avant!'s mobile app, which debuted in March and the advances users can anticipate in the short term.

"We have a long term plan for Avant! for the next few years," he said. "Next week we're going to introduce a new version that has a voice command. Users will be able to ask Avant! verbally."

From there, Rittman said users will be able to train Avant! themselves. Currently the app searches the internet for information to answer queries, but Rittman said future developments will allow professionals to teach the system themselves, thereby storing even more knowledge on their account.

"In the upcoming months we will add the capability of training the system," he said. "That means that, not only will the system search the internet, it will be able to be trained. So, if you are an expert and you want to keep your toolbox on your phone or mobile device, you'll be able to train it."

The company's robotics research is also outlined in the Technology Review. Rittman said that Avant! has been leveraged in recent research to develop image recognition in the company's robotics systems.

"We are targeting what we call image recognition," he said. "Using Avant! Algorithms, we have successfully achieved some experimentation [wherein] a robot can actually recognize a person from their image."

From there, the same Avant! platform from the web-based and mobile applications will be integrated into actual robots, giving them the same advanced self-learning capabilities.

"The next task is to actually have Avant! embedded within the robot brain," Rittman explained. "We'll be capable of asking a robot, the same as we now ask the Avant! mobile app."

Sam Mowers, Investorideas.com

