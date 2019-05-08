Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering hemp and cannabis stocks releases a snapshot featuring American Premium Water Corporation (OTC Pink: HIPH), looking at how companies in the sector are continuing to increase their distribution footprint in preparation for their CBD product releases.

There continues to be an aggressive push for distribution agreements among key CBD product players. Strong global distribution channels will be essential in creating early consumer brand awareness and developing revenue streams for the time when CBD products will hit the market, especially with larger mainstream retailers.

American Premium Water Corporation (OTC Pink: HIPH) recently announced that its varicose vein cosmetic, Vanexxe, is now available for sale on Amazon. An agreement was also reached with Incentibuys, one of Asia's fastest growing multi-level marketers to distribute the product through their network of distributors across China, Korea, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia.

American Premium CEO Ryan Fishoff commented, "I am excited to announce that Vanexxe is available for sale on Amazon. This is a great accomplishment for the Company, as this first of its kind product is now available for sale on the world's largest cosmetics and consumer goods platform. Amazon is a great channel to get brand exposure and connect with customers, domestic and internationally. The agreement with Incentibuys will expand our international distribution footprint to Asia, especially China and Korea, where there is large demand for this product. This is a fast growing network of independent distributors who will be actively selling Vanexxe, a rarity in the MLM space where there is no exclusivity to the network. The Company will have the opportunity to sell other products into this channel, including its LALPINA CBD water brand, gaining entry into one of the world's largest markets."

Incentibuys (www.incentibuys.com) is one of Asia's fastest growing multi-level marketing (MLM) platforms, with over 12,000 independent distributors across China, Korea, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia in addition to distributors in the UK and South Africa. The Company projects that this agreement could generate sales of up to 10,000 units a month sold across the distribution network.

"The agreement with Incentibuys opens up strategic markets in Asia for the Company. Leveraging the network of over 12,000 independent distributors is an innovative medium for the Company to introduce its products into some of the world's largest markets. Vanexxe could generate seven-figure revenue from this channel alone. There is a lot of potential in this marketplace for CBD and non-CBD products. This is just the beginning of the Company's efforts to solidify a global distribution footprint, adding to existing channels in the UK (United Kingdom) and Europe. The Company is taking the proper steps building these channels strategically to create a worldwide distribution network that will increase revenue, enhance shareholder value, and distinguish ourselves from competitors who are only focused on the domestic markets. The Company is engaged in discussions with many national retailers and I look forward to providing an update to shareholders," concluded Mr. Fishoff.

This distribution deal follows hot on the heels of the company's recent news of an agreement with LinkResPet, a subsidiary of Link Reservations Inc. (OTC: LRSV), a company providing cannabidiol-based (CBD) products specifically for pets, who announced the signing of a letter of intent with American Premium Water to create a new CBD beverage aimed for pets. The Joint Venture (JV) will plan to launch a new LinkResPet product beverage "powered by" LALPINA CBD by the end of the year.

"We are always on the lookout for the best way to treat animals, and by combining our LinkResPet CBD formula with American Premium's hydro nanotechnology, we are creating a new and innovative way to deliver powerful CBD properties to pets," explains Rene Lauritsen, CEO at Link Reservations Inc. "By partnering with American Premium Water Corp and co-branding our new product with LALPINA CBD, we are raising the profile and recognition of both our CBD pet products and our brand, reassuring our customers of our quality and trustworthiness when treating their pets. We are really excited for this JV and look forward to working together in breaking barriers and developing innovative products for animals."

Following the rise in demand for CBD products in the pet care sector, LinkResPet is looking for new ways to administer CBD solutions to companion animals. Currently, CBD is being used to treat anxiety and pain among dogs and cats without the harmful side effects of some mainstream therapies.

American Premium Water Corporation CEO Ryan Fishoff added, "Entering a JV with LinkResPet brings a huge opportunity for us by working with an innovator in the pet care sector. We are excited to introduce CBD infused water to the sector as this is an area we have been looking to enter. In LinkResPet we have found the perfect partnership, with natural synergies and values as well as a strong belief in the properties in CBD. We look forward to working with Rene and his team to develop this innovative product for pets."

Read the full article:

https://www.investorideas.com//News/2019/cannabis/05073HempCBD-DistributionChannels.asp

These are far from the only distribution agreements announced in the last few months, as more and more CBD companies emerge each day and large scale retailers and distributors such as Walmart and CVS join the marketplace with its increased momentum. As we continue to anticipate the CBD explosion expected to occur later this year, for now proper distribution channels remain an essential strategy for any company looking to compete on a global scale.

For investors following cannabis stocks, Investor Ideas has created a stock directory of publicly traded CSE, TSX, TSXV, OTC, NASDAQ, NYSE, ASX Marijuana/Hemp Stocks

