

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Investors are keenly waiting for the high-level U.S.-China trade discussion on Thursday and Friday in Washington. The market might react to new developments on this front.



The current trends on U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Wednesday.



Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading in the red.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 138 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 18.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were losing 58.25 points.



The U.S. major averages closed firmly negative on Tuesday. The Dow tumbled 473.39 points or 1.8 percent to 25,965.09, the Nasdaq plunged 159.53 points or 2 percent to 7,963.76 and the S&P 500 slumped 48.42 points or 1.7 percent to 2,884.05.



On the economic front, Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Lael Brainard shall give opening remarks at 'Fed Listens: A Community Listening Session' at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond in Richmond, VA at 8.30 am ET.



The Energy Information Administration (EIA)'s Petroleum Status Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the previous week, the Crude oil inventories were up 9.9 million barrels and Gasoline inventories were up 0.9 million barrels.



Ten year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended lower on Wednesday. Chinese shares fell on trade worries and April exports data.



China's exports unexpectedly shrank 2.7 percent in April from a year earlier, while imports increased in five months.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 32.63 points or 1.12 percent to 2,893.76 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 1.23 percent at 29,003.20.



Japanese shares fell sharply to hit a five-week low. The Nikkei average tumbled 321.13 points or 1.46 percent to 21,602.59, the lowest closing level since April 2. The broader Topix index closed 1.72 percent lower at 1,572.33. Australian markets followed Wall Street lower after the IMF Chief said fresh trade tensions between the U.S. and China would dent global growth.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 26.60 points or 0.42 percent to 6,269.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 31.70 points or 0.50 percent at 6,351.80.



European shares are trading mostly higher. The CAC 40 of France is losing 8.23 points or 0.15 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 16.80 points or 0.14 percent. FTSE 100 of England is down 15.46 points or 0.21 percent. Swiss Market Index is declining 14.21 points or 0.15 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.14 percent.



