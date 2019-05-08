Viridium Pacific Group Ltd.: Experion Partners with Micro-Cultivators in the Emerging Craft Growing Industry

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2019 / Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. ('Viridium' or the 'Company') (TSX-V: VIR) (OTC PINK: VIRFF) is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Experion Biotechnologies Inc. ('Experion'), a licensed cultivator and processing company under the Cannabis Act, recently supplied 600 clones to one of the first licensed Micro-Cultivators in Canada through a buy back option agreement.

Located in British Columbia ('BC'), the Micro-Cultivator received 600 clones with an option for Experion to purchase the flower back under a profit-sharing agreement. Buyers of Experion's clones are newly licensed cultivators looking for quality genetics to launch their cultivation process for both the medical and adult-use markets. Experion has supplied over 2,500 clones over the last three months to licensed cultivators throughout BC and Alberta. Under the Cannabis Act, a cultivation license can sell product to other licensed facilities allowing Experion to foster new business to business ('B2B') relationships and the ability to create quick strategic partnerships as the market becomes established.

Mr. Jay Garnett, Chief Executive Officer, commented, 'Experion strongly believes in the Micro-Cultivation and Craft Growing industry, and we are excited to be supporting the participants in this sector. Partnering with new cultivators enables Experion to accomplish a myriad of goals while adding shareholder value. By offering new cultivators proven genetics, sound guidance and advice, and distribution options for their product, Experion benefits from another revenue source, increased capacity and potential expansion of our product offering in the marketplace under the Citizen Stash brand. Micro-Cultivators' unique abilities and commitment to quality enhances the Cannabis industry, and we are proud to be working with one of the first licensed in Canada.'

About Viridium

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivatior and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC; and EFX labs, a medical products production and clinical research company based in Calgary, AB.

Viridium is invested in a portfolio of products including to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Medical, Adult-use, and Wellness and Therapeutic products.

