Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2019) - MarijuanaStox announces publication of an article that discusses Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS) (OTC: LDSYF). The company produces cannabis-infused CannaStrips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to smoking, but also a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of the product.

Increased Demand for High-End CBD Products

CBD has been created one of the biggest growth stories of 2019.

Even consumers are clamoring for CBD.

Neiman Marcus is pushing ahead with CBD sales at some of its stores and online. Simon Property Group is partnering with Green Growth Brands to open 108 stores in its malls just in 2019. Barney's will launch "The High End."

CVS will carry a line of CBD products in eight states, including California, Illinois, Colorado, and Alabama. Walgreen's will sell CBD products, including creams, patches, and sprays.

Even the Vitamin Shoppe just announced it's selling CBD soft gels, and will soon begin selling CBD drops. According to CNBC, Vitamin Shoppe hopes that selling CBD products will help further distinguish itself as it fends off competition from Amazon and other online retailers who make it easy for consumers to order vitamins and protein powders online.

Even the CEO of Whole Foods has indicated he's keeping a close eye on cannabis regulation, suggesting that it could show up on shelves. "If cannabis is ever passed in Texas," he said, as quoted by Leafly, "chances are good that grocery stores will be selling that, too."

In addition, according to the Brightfield Group, worldwide CBD sales are expected to soar from $591 million in 2018 to as high as $22 billion by 2022 - a compound growth rate of 147%.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems is Expanding Rapidly

The company just announced that its flagship product CannaStrips was just delivered to multiple new stores. Aside from self-distribution of the product, the company is working with Rise Distribution to roll out to 200+ stores and Hometown Heart delivery services this week.

Some of the stores that have already received the product include All About Wellness, Horizon Collective, Relief CCR, Smartweed, (BARC) Beverly Hills Collective, 515 Broadway, The Kana Co., Showgrow, One Love Beach Club, The Lift, and Leaf & Lion. Other companies, such as BARE Dispensary, Cathedral City Care Collective, and Palm Royal Collective will take delivery between April 9, 2019 and April 10, 2019.

In addition, Lifestyle Delivery announced that the Bureau of Cannabis Control just approved its licensee, CSPA Group Inc. for a Provisional Transportation and Distribution License. This provisional license is the last step before a permanent annual license is issued.

"The issuance of this provisional transportation and distribution license is just one more brick in the vertical integrated foundation of the LDS family of licensees and their operations. The provisional license is the precursor to the permanent annual transportation and distribution license The corporate compliance team continues to work on all aspects of SOPs and regulatory compliance, including implementation of operational best practices in all of our licensed activities. The Company will continue to update the market on all relevant events and accomplishments related the LDS companies," noted Brad Eckenweiler CEO of LDS.

For more information, visit the company's website at https://www.lifestyledeliverysystems.com

About MarijuanaStox

MarijuanaStox.com is a leading web destination for all cannabis related companies. Investors can also find current marijuana-related quality financial, medical, legal and social news.

MarijuanaStox.com is a media agency in North America dedicated to the cannabis industry, helping companies that operate in the space to attract quality investors, working capital and real publicity. Since 2005, we have had public companies in the US and Canada have rely on us to grow and succeed.

Legal Disclaimer

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Winning Media which has a partnership with www.MarijuanaStox.com is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release.

For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Winning Media, which has a partnership with www.MarijuanaStox.com, is only compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation. Pursuant to an agreement between Winning Media (partners of MarijuanaStox.com) and Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc., Winning Media has been paid four thousand dollars for advertising and marketing services for Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. We own ZERO shares of Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. Please click here for full disclaimer.

Contact Information:

2818047972

ty@marijuanastox.com

SOURCE: MarijuanaStox.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44641