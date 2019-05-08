First Quarter 2019 Results Will Be Released After Market on Wednesday, May 15, 2019,
Followed by a Conference Call on Thursday May 16, 2019 at 8:00 A.M. MDT
Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2019) - Madalena Energy Inc. (TSXV: MVN) (OTCQX: MDLNF) ("Madalena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company plans to hold an investor conference call to discuss the Company's first quarter 2019 operating and financial results on Thursday May 16, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. MDT (10:00 a.m. EDT). The Company expects to announce first quarter 2019 results after market on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:
Local Dial-in Number: (+1) 587 880 2171
Toll Free Dial-in Number North America: (+1) 888 390 0546
Toll Free Dial-in Number United Kingdom: 08006522435
Toll Free Dial-in Number Argentina: 08004448221
About Madalena Energy
Madalena is an independent upstream oil and gas company with both conventional and unconventional oil and gas operations in Argentina. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MVN and on the OTCQX under the symbol MDLNF.
For further information please contact:
Jose David Penafiel
Chief Executive Officer
email: info@madalenaenergy.com
phone: (403) 262-1901
Alejandro Augusto Penafiel
Vice President Growth and Capital
email: info@madalenaenergy.com
phone: (403) 262-1901
Reader Advisories
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
