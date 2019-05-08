Visiongain publishes Global Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market by Product (Biosensors, Pressure Sensors, Accelerometers, Temperature Sensors, Image Sensors and other sensors) Placement of Sensors (Strip Sensors, Wearable Sensors, Implantable Sensors, Invasive Sensors and Ingestible Sensors) Application (Diagnostic Testing Devices, Therapeutic Devices, Patient Monitoring Devices and Imaging Devices) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• Disposable medical devices sensors are portable or handheld scanning devices used for diagnostics, therapeutics and patient monitoring. These devices are used to monitor basic vital signs or to measure breathing rates, heart rate, pulse transmit time, blood oxygenation levels, and temperatures.

• Disposable medical sensors are designed so as to detect and provide information by converting patient's different forms of stimulations in the form of electrical signals. Disposable medical sensors enable continuous patient monitoring by measuring basic vital signs.

Market Overview and Trends

• Disposable medical sensors are widely used in different specialties such as radiology, cardiology, ophthalmology, general medicine, neurology, urology and others.

• The recent trend observed in the global disposable medical sensors market is the development and adoption of products in ablation treatments for different areas such as point of care diagnosis, arrhythmia, cancer, pain free glucose monitoring and wireless insulin delivering procedures.

• In the recent past, the market for disposable medical devices sensors has gained traction and the same trend is expected to continue in the future owing to the surplus demand of disposable devices across medical settings.

• The growing government initiative regarding the safe usage of Disposable Medical Device Sensors and increased compliance by healthcare providers for Disposable Medical Device Sensors have fueled the market growth.

• Sensor-based devices have enhanced in terms of technology, characteristics, and performance due to the ongoing improvements of electronics in pharmaceutical and medical and applications.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Growing cases of hospital acquired infections and other contamination.

• Increasing need to lower healthcare cost through the usage of low cost medical devices.

• Increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as acute myocardial infarction, cancer, and diabetes mellitus especially in geriatric population.

• Technological advancements and increasing development to meet the demand for point of care medical sensors for diagnosis and monitoring at outpatient centers.



Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Inadequate reimbursement.

• Stringent regulatory framework.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Product

• Biosensors Market, 2019-2029

• Pressure Sensors Market, 2019-2029

• Accelerometers Market, 2019-2029

• Temperature Sensors Market, 2019-2029

• Image Sensors Market, 2019-2029

• Other Sensors Market, 2019-2029

Placement of sensor

• Strip Sensors Market, 2019-2029

• Wearable Sensors Market, 2019-2029

• Implantable Sensors Market, 2019-2029

• Invasive Sensors Market, 2019-2029

• Ingestible Sensors Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Diagnostic Testing Devices

- Blood Glucose Test Strips

- Pregnancy Test Strip Sensors

- Drug and Alcohol Test Strip Sensors

- HIV Test Strip Sensors

• Therapeutic Devices

- Dialysis Device Sensors

- Cardiac Therapy Devices

- Cardiac Catheter Sensors

- Insulin Pump Sensors

- Patient Monitoring Devices

• Continuous Blood Pressure Monitors

- Pulse Oximeters

- Cardiac Monitors

- Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices

- Implantable Loop Recorders

- Smart Pills

- Others

• Imaging Devices

- Capsule Endoscope Sensors

- Disposable Endoscope Sensors

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

- U.S. Market, 2019-2029

- Canada Market, 2019-2029

- Mexico Market, 2019-2029

- Rest of North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

- Germany Market, 2019-2029

- UK Market, 2019-2029

- France Market, 2019-2029

- Spain Market, 2019-2029

- Italy Market, 2019-2029

- Rest of Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

- China Market, 2019-2029

- Japan Market, 2019-2029

- India Market, 2019-2029

- Australia Market, 2019-2029

- Malaysia Market, 2019-2029

- Rest of Asia Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

- Brazil Market, 2019-2029

- Argentina Market, 2019-2029

- Turkey Market, 2019-2029

- South Africa Market, 2019-2029

- Rest of LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• There are many companies operating in the market, however, number of players are entering in the market by developing more standardized and cost effective products.

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved products across various sectors.

Major Market Players:

• Medtronic PLC, Stmicroelectronics N.V., Honeywell International, Inc., TE Connectivity, Smiths Medical, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc. and Omnivision Technologies Inc.

Companies covered in the report include:

Analog Devices, Inc.

Cedrat Technologies?

Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.

Fujikura Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Given Imaging

Honeywell International, Inc.

Measurement Specialties

Medtronic PLC

MEMSIC Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Omnivision Technologies Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Quasar-Med

Sensirion AG

Smiths Medical,

SSI Electronics

ST Microelectronics N.V.

TE Connectivity

Wellspring Medical Supplies Co., Ltd

