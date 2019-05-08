sprite-preloader
08.05.2019 | 15:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its Second Quarter 2019 Results

TORONTO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BMO Financial Group will announce its second quarter 2019 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on May 29, 2019. Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET.

Investor Community Conference Call

  • Time: 8:00 a.m. ET
  • The conference call will be available in a listen-only mode:
    • via telephone at 1 (888) 789-9572 or (416) 641-2144 (Toronto area), Passcode: 3792150#
    • via the Internet at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results.

Conference Call Rebroadcast
A rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, August 26, 2019, by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 9055681#.

The webcast will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results until Monday, August 26, 2019.

For News Media Enquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Jill Homenuk, Toronto, jill.homenuk@bmo.com, (416) 867-4770, Christine Viau, Toronto, christine.viau@bmo.com, (416) 867-6956; Internet: www.bmo.com, Twitter: @BMOmedia



© 2019 PR Newswire