Kymeta to provide mobile connectivity solutions to the sole satellite operator in Turkey

Kymeta - the communications company that is completing the connectivity fabric for everything, everywhere announced a new partnership with Türksat, one of the world's leading companies providing satellite communications across a wide area extending from Europe to the Middle East and Africa, at Satellite 2019. The partnership will bring connectivity solutions to Türksat customers for voice, data, internet, TV, and radio broadcasting.

Kymeta solutions provide reliable communications at high speeds and on rough seas or terrains. Türksat provides flexible solutions aimed at customers' needs in regions where no terrestrial infrastructure is available. Kymeta's solutions help Türksat take connectivity where it has never been before.

"Partnering with Türksat allows Kymeta to provide coverage through their satellite communications with our end-to-end solutions on both land and sea," said Neville Meijers, Kymeta Chief Commercial Officer. "We are excited about the possibilities this partnership opens."

"This partnership will help further our mission of bringing different languages and cultures together through satellite communications," said Hasan Hüseyin Ertok, Türksat Vice President. "Kymeta's proven antenna technology will allow us to pursue previously untapped markets and applications in satellite communications. As the only satellite operator in Turkey, this is critical to enhancing the service offerings in our nation and beyond."

About Kymeta

Kymeta is unlocking the potential of satellite connectivity, combined with cellular networks, to satisfy the overwhelming demand for global ubiquitous mobile connectivity. The company's flat-panel satellite antenna, the first of its kind, and Kymeta KALO connectivity services provide revolutionary mobile connectivity on satellite and hybrid satellite-cellular networks to customers around the world. Backed by U.S. and international patents and licenses, the Kymeta terminal addresses the need for lightweight, slim, and high-throughput communication systems that do not require mechanical components to steer toward a satellite. Kymeta makes connecting easy for any vehicle, vessel, or fixed platform.

Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington.

For more information, visit kymetacorp.com.

About Türksat

Türksat, one of the leading operators in the satellite communication business, offers flexible solutions by providing its customers with cable and wireless broadcasting, high-speed internet, and direct TV services. Türksat has made it a mission to transform information technology into services applicable to the everyday life. The company builds communication networks, and enhances innovative projects to provide seamless connectivity outside terrestrial network via Türksat satellites.

For further information, visit www.turksat.com.tr.

