

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) has started pre-booking in Europe for ID.3 1 special edition, the first model in its new full-electric ID. family. The special edition which comes in four colors and three versions will be limited to 30,000 vehicles. The first ID.3 1 vehicles are anticipated to be delivered to customers in mid-2020.



The special edition will come with ranges from 330 to 550 kilometers (WLTP). The price starts under 30 thousand euros in Germany, and can be booked by paying a registration deposit of 1 thousand euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX