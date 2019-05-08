Obagi and Priyanka Chopra Jonas Launch Global SKINCLUSION Initiative to Celebrate Diversity and Inclusion

Obagi's SKINCLUSION Initiative Supports the International Cultural Diversity Organization and Project Implicit, Highlights Need to Appreciate Cultural Diversity and Recognize Unconscious Bias

LONG BEACH, California, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Obagi, a leader in the physician-dispensed skin care market and the first to include all skin tones in its clinical research protocols, today announced the launch of its SKINCLUSION initiative, which is designed to elevate the global dialogue about diversity and how we can all make conscious choices to see the beauty in all of our differences. The initiative features SKINCLUSION ambassador, actor, producer and activist Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has been dedicated to fighting for inclusion and diversity over the course of her 20-year career.

"The ObagiSKINCLUSION initiative is very close to my heart because it aligns with my values and personal experience," said Priyanka, who has been recognized by Forbes over the last two years as one of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women. "The initiative supports the idea that we should be more conscious about everything we do, including how we address the automatic assumptions we make about others based on their skin tone. We all have unconscious bias, and it's up to all of us to recognize it and be the change we want to see in the world."

Obagi developed this important and timely initiative to focus on the need for people around the world to be fully inclusive and to recognize our own unconscious biases, specifically surrounding skin tone. Unconscious biases are attitudes and stereotypes that are largely unintentional, automatic and outside of our awareness. Unconscious biases can cause "blind spots" that prevent us from seeing the beautiful humanity we all share. Recognizing our own bias may allow us to challenge it, overcome it and ultimately, create a world where diversity is celebrated.

"Obagi's SKINCLUSION initiative represents our commitment as leaders in the skin care space to elevate the global dialogue about diversity and inclusion, and spark actions that are more inclusive and reflective of all of our beautiful differences," said Jaime Castle, Obagi President and member of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. "We're proud of Obagi's 30-year legacy of providing effective, science-based skin care products for all skin tones and that we were the first professional skin care company to specifically design clinical research protocols to include all six Fitzpatrick skin types. We're also so proud to partner with Priyanka, who has brought an amazing level of passion and integrity to this initiative, and to support the significant work being done by the International Cultural Diversity Organization and Project Implicit."

OBAGI SKINCLUSION INITIATIVE CALL TO ACTION

As part of the SKINCLUSION initiative, Obagi is supporting groups who work to expand diversity and inclusion efforts around the world, including the significant work being done by the International Cultural Diversity Organization (ICDO) and Project Implicit.

The SKINCLUSION initiative encourages people to:

Visit SKINCLUSION.com to view resources from the ICDO and Project Implicit, and take the Skin Tone Implicit Association Test Join the global dialogue celebrating diversity and inclusion by using #SKINCLUSION on your social channels and share why diversity and inclusion are important to you Watch, like and share Priyanka's SKINCLUSION video to keep spreading the word Follow Obagi social media channels to participate in social challenges led by Priyanka and Obagi throughout the year, including a chance to meet Priyanka at a special SKINCLUSION event

For every social action taken using SKINCLUSION, Obagi will donate $1 to support the ICDO and Project Implicit, with a total donation of $150,000.

OBAGI RAISES THE BAR, FOCUSES CLINICAL RESEARCH ON ALL FITZPATRICK SKIN TYPES

Obagi has pioneered many skin care advances, including being the first medical skin care brand to design its clinical research protocols to cover all six skin types across the Fitzpatrick skin spectrum. The Fitzpatrick skin spectrum is a scientific classification that identifies six different skin types according to the amount of pigment in the skin and the skin's reaction to sun or ultraviolet light (UV) exposure.

Obagi believes that protecting and nourishing skin depends on developing a skin care regimen with a provider, and choosing products that are highly effective, clinically proven and right for an individual's specific skin type, age and skin care needs.

"I am delighted to see that Obagi is putting its commitment to diversity and inclusion front and center," said leading dermatologist Jeanine B. Downie, MD, FAAD, and director of Image Dermatology P.C. in Montclair, New Jersey. "The reality is that not all skin tones are the same when it comes to determining what kinds of products and treatments are effective. The fact that the team at Obagi has ensured their clinical trials are designed to include skin types across the entire Fitzpatrick skin spectrum is significant and should be the way forward for the entire skin care industry."

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL CULTURAL DIVERSITY ORGANIZATION (ICDO)

ICDO is a Vienna-based global nonprofit dedicated to promoting peace, humanity, diversity and interculturality. Its mission is to raise awareness of contemporary societal issues and of the positive influence of cultural diversity. ICDO challenges cultural misperceptions to ensure equal participation of every individual or group within society. By bringing attention to different cultural expressions and their values, ICDO encourages cultural interaction and connects people by closing cultural gaps.

To fulfill its mission, ICDO organizes international events, workshops, research, and social, cultural and development projects. It gathers academic, professional, local and international voices in a mutual dialogue to safeguard diversity and to enhance society through action.

"The ICDO is delighted and grateful to be part of the Obagi SKINCLUSION initiative," said Josipa Palac, ICDO's President and CEO. "Obagi's commitment to diversity and inclusion aligns with our mission to promote the idea that diversity makes society stronger in every aspect. Through everyone's participation in the initiative and Obagi's generous support, ICDO will continue to host new and innovative programs around the world that celebrate our multicultural differences and promote a true understanding of humanity."

ABOUT PROJECT IMPLICIT

Project Implicit is a virtual laboratory and research organization developed by behavioral scientists to provide education about implicit bias through Implicit Association Tests (IATs). The tests focus on 11 different areas, including skin tone, gender, race and sexual orientation; are free to take; and can be completed in under 10 minutes. The IAT is designed to reveal our biases toward various social groups. Individual results are private and become part of ongoing collective research results.

Project Implicit is made up of a team of scientists whose research found new ways of understanding attitudes, stereotypes and other hidden biases that influence people's perception, judgement and behavior. Since its founding in 1998, more than 22 million people have taken the IATs and 28 peer-reviewed research articles have been published on their findings, including the January 2019 publication in Psychological Science that highlights strides made in skin tone implicit bias.

"We are delighted Obagi is supporting the work we do at Project Implicit," said Elizabeth L. Haines, Ph.D., a research scientist for Project Implicit and a professor and director of the Social Cognition Lab at William Paterson University. "Implicit bias refers to a bias that is mostly unintentional, automatic and outside of our awareness. It's unique to every individual and influenced by our background, cultural environment and personal experiences. Oftentimes, it can be at odds with our own perceptions of ourselves and our conscious values and standards, and it plays a role in our everyday lives - from our interactions at work, to those with friends and acquaintances and even at the doctor's office. Recognizing this bias in ourselves and how it impacts us can be a step to making changes that can make a positive difference."

ABOUT OBAGI

Obagi is a female-led independent global skin care company dedicated to providing advanced, clinically proven skin care treatments for all skin types. With a 30-year legacy and commitment to diversity and inclusion in all aspects of its business - from its corporate culture to product development - Obagi has pioneered a number of skin care advances, including being the first skin care brand to design its clinical research covering all six skin types across the Fitzpatrick skin spectrum. Through an extensive network of distributors, partners and physician offices around the world, the company provides more than 100 Obagi Medical products to brighten, nourish, protect and enhance skin tone and texture. Obagi also offers dermatologist-tested, technologically advanced formulas through its Obagi Clinical line, which is accessible to consumers exclusively through Sephora.

SKINCLUSION and all other products/brand names, whether designated by notice (/TM) or not, are trademarks of Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC and/or its affiliates. © Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC. All rights reserved.

