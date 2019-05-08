ATV to qualify and manufacture a 7" 20k 350oF Gate Valve to upgrade HWCG's 20k valve based capping stack by 2020

HWCG, a deepwater oil and gas emergency response consortium for the US Gulf of Mexico, announces today that it has commissioned Advanced Technology Valve, S.p.A. to design, qualify and manufacture a 7" gate valve rated to 20,000-psi and 350°F that will be used to upgrade HWCG's 20k valve based capping stack that is slated for delivery in late 2019.

The larger valve will improve the capping stack's ability to respond to its Members' most prolific and technically challenging deepwater wells by improving the area open to flow and the riser load capability of the current capping stack which was designed using existing 5" 20k valves also manufactured by ATV. The larger valve will also allow better vertical access to the incident well for intervention. The 7" valve will be integrated into HWCG's 20k capping stack by Trendsetter Engineering during 2020. The capping stack will be stored in a ready-for-deployment mode on the US Gulf Coast for use following a subsea well blowout.

Craig Castille, Managing Director for HWCG, said: "HWCG is committed to providing a Rapid Response Solution for well containment which minimizes potentially severe environmental and economic impacts to the Gulf of Mexico and its stake holders. Our Members approved the development of a 7" HTHP Valve to improve our full cycle response mission. We are committed to working with ATV to develop new resources to enhance our Members' response plans.

Mauricio daCosta, VP of Engineering Western Hemisphere at ATV added: "We are very pleased to be entrusted to support HWCG with the upgrade of the 20K valve based capping stack. This award reflects ATV's strong expertise and leadership position in the development of subsea valves for the most critical applications in the industry. We look forward to collaborating with HWCG as a trusted partner to provide well containment capability for the most prolific and technically-challenging wells.

About ATV

Advanced Technology Valve (shortly ATV) is a privately-owned company whose mission is to serve the energy industry with products of the highest standard of reliability. ATV supplies the offshore industry with a full range of valves and actuators that can operate at great ocean depths (deep and ultra-deep waters, up to 3.000 m) with working pressure up to 20,000-psi. Moreover, ATV offers a full range of valves for hydrocarbons processing, for pipeline applications and for both the fossil power and nuclear power industries. ATV adapts its products to the unique needs of its clients while carefully complying with international standards. The company is investing deeply to pursue new innovations in the valve industry with a goal of offering modernized solutions to adapt to new challenges.

About HWCG

In response to the Macondo oil spill, HWCG LLC formed with the commitment to provide a new containment response capability for the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, recognizing the need to be better prepared for a deep-water well control incidents. HWCG is a not-for-profit consortium of deepwater oil and gas companies. HWCG maintains a comprehensive deepwater well containment response model that can be activated immediately in the event of a U.S. Gulf of Mexico subsea blowout. It is comprised of 15 oil and gas companies operating in the Gulf and who incorporate the consortium's unique well containment plan. HWCG has a robust mutual aid component whereby HWCG members will respond and support another member's incident.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190508005225/en/

Contacts:

Craig Castille

(713) 341-5000