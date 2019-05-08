MJ Harvest, Inc. Cuts Costs and Increases Efficiency With Canadian Fulfillment

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2019 / MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTC PINK: MJHI) ("MJHI") announces a new relationship with a Canadian industry leader in eCommerce order fulfillment to offer our customers fast and efficient shipping across Canada while completely avoiding the costly burden of customs duties and taxes. Local shipping is expedited, trackable and avoids unexpected delays due to cross-border customs.

CEO Patrick Bilton stated, "High shipping costs, customs delays from the United States and costly duty fees are among the top reasons why Canadian consumers may avoid shopping internationally. In an effort to eliminate those issues we have outsourced our fulfillment capabilities to drastically reduce costs for our Canadian customers as we are now able to offer the lowest possible shipping prices for our products on the market."

MJHI's patented Bucket Lid orders can be placed on our website ProCannaGro.ca, which is seamlessly integrated with the warehouse in Toronto. This allows us the ability to promise same-day shipping to any destination in Canada, with a dependable 100% accuracy guarantee and real time tracking capabilities offered to both seller and customer.

About MJ Harvest:

MJ Harvest acquires and markets products and technologies that are designed to benefit growers and processors in the horticultural and agricultural industries. We recently launched ProCannaGro.com to provide a professionally designed and maintained web-based marketing outlet for our product brands and technologies. We are currently building our product lines and distribution channels. Please contact us if you have a product or technology that would benefit from an enhanced marketing program and international distribution channels.

CONTACT:

MJ Harvest, Inc.

9205 West Russell Rd., Ste. 240

Las Vegas, NV 89148

Telephone: 954.519.3115 Tcktsllc@earthlink.net @HarvestMJ

SOURCE: MJ Harvest, Inc.

