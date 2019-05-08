A social housing development of 100 dwellings will benefit from the electricity generated by 600 sq meters of PV panels. Any output not used by residents will power hot water tanks, effectively functioning as an energy storage element of the project.The distributed generation unit of French electric utility EDF says it has completed what it calls France's largest solar project for collective self-consumption. EDF ENR said it had installed 300 PV panels on the roof of the Rochebelle 100-dwelling building in Alès managed by Logis Cévenols, a major social housing provider in the Gard region of southern ...

