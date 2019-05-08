

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have shown a lack of direction in early trading on Wednesday after moving notably lower over the two previous sessions. The major averages have spent the first hour of trading bouncing back and forth across the unchanged.



Currently, the major averages are nearly flat, showing moves of less than a tenth of a percent. While the Dow is down 0.91 points at 25,964.18, the Nasdaq is up 0.52 points at 7,964.28 and the S&P 500 is up 0.46 points at 2,884.51.



The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders wait for news out of the latest round of U.S.-China trade talks scheduled for the coming days.



Renewed trade concerns weigh on the markets earlier this week as news the U.S. plans to raise tariffs on Chinese goods as early as Friday has led to renewed worries about a trade war.



The threat of higher tariffs has led to concerns about global economic growth and the potential for higher costs to be passed on to U.S. consumers.



A lack of major U.S. economic data is also keeping traders on the sidelines ahead of the release of reports on the U.S. trade deficit and producer and consumer prices later this week.



Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.



Natural gas stocks have shown a strong move to the upside, however, with the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index climbing by 1.2 percent.



The strength in the sector comes amid an increase by the price of natural gas, as natural gas for June delivery is rising $0.061 to $2.598 per million BTUs.



Telecom and networking stocks are also seeing some strength on the day, while gold stocks have moved to the downside.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dropped by 1.5 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 1.2 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.5 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are showing a lack of direction after moving notably higher over the past few sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price is up by less than a basis point at 2.451 percent.



