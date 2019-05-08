

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - ChinaPower, a unit of the US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the Chinese military is adding a third aircraft carrier to its ranks of war ships.



The construction of the Type 002 aircraft carrier appears to be underway at China's Jiangnan Shipyard, the Washington think tank stated, citing recent satellite photographs of a large vessel under construction at the shipyard in Shanghai.



ChinaPower says commercial satellite imagery it collected on April 17 shows significant new activity since it first analyzed the shipyard in late 2018. At the new assembly facility to the southeast of the existing shipyard, there is evidence of a large vessel being assembled and a basin being constructed, it claims.



'Visible through the clouds and mist is what looks to be a bow and main hull section of a large vessel,' ChinaPower said.



'While details regarding the Type 002 are limited, what is observable at Jiangnan is consistent with what is expected for the People's Liberation Army Navy's (PLAN) third aircraft carrier,' it added.



ChinaPower says Jiangnan Shipyard plays a vital role in the PLAN's modernization.



China currently possesses two aircraft carriers; a decades-old Russian carrier and a home-built war ship.



Various reports speculate that the conventionally powered Type 002 will be larger than its predecessors and will feature an electromagnetic catapult launch system. The carrier is projected to be operational by 2022.



Senior Chinese naval expert Commodore Zhang Junshe had said earlier this year that the country needed at least three carriers to defend its coastline and global interests.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX