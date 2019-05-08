Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2019) - Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (CSE: UAV) (OTC: YRLLF) (FSE: YAB2) (the "Company" or "Global UAV"), a diversified and vertically integrated drone technology company has been invited by Huawei Technologies Canada Co., Ltd. to display our Procyon 800E helicopter UAV at Huawei Canada's Digital Transformation Forum held at Huawei Canada's headquarters in Markham, Ontario.

As one of the Huawei ecosystem industry participants in attendance, Global UAV will display and present our 4G connected drone technology to the media, academics, and Canadian telecom carriers and vertical industry members attending the conference. Global UAV has previously collaborated with Huawei Canada and national Canadian telecom carriers by providing the Procyon 800E UAV platform and flight services for proof of concept projects using 4G connected drones and sensors.

Invited guests of Huawei will have the opportunity to view the Procyon 800E at Huawei Canada's Customer Solution Innovation and Integration Experience Centre (CSIC) in Markham, Ontario throughout the months of May and June.

"Global UAV has worked on several research and development projects over the past two years, and we are pleased to be chosen by Huawei and national Canadian telecom carriers to collaborate on special projects as a drone technology provider. It is exciting to be able to talk about some of our technology development achievements and to work with the world's top industry partners in the space." stated Michael Burns, CEO, Global UAV Technologies Ltd.

About Global UAV Technologies Ltd.

Global UAV Technologies Ltd. is a diversified, vertically integrated drone technology company within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") sector. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries - Pioneer Aerial Surveys Ltd., High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc., UAV Regulatory Services Inc., and NOVAerial Robotics Inc.- Global UAV Technologies Ltd. provides a full spectrum of UAV-based services and products including drone research and development and manufacturing, flight services and regulatory compliance. Global UAV Technologies Ltd. will continue its growth through technology development, expanding the business of its current divisions and the continued evaluation of potential acquisitions. Global UAV is well positioned for growth as a vertically integrated drone technology company.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in public markets, service industries, manufacturing and the UAV Sector. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

