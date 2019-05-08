IMCD N.V.: IMCD - Resolutions Annual General Meeting 8 May 2019

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (8 May, 2019) - At the Annual General Meeting of IMCD N.V. (IMCD) held on 8 May 2019 the financial statements for the year 2018 were adopted and the dividend proposal of EUR 0.80 per share in cash was approved. All other resolutions on the agenda were passed as well, with the exception of proposal 5.b (the proposal to designate the management board as the body to restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights when issuing shares). Michèl Plantevin, member and chairman of the Supervisory Board, was reappointed for another term of two years.

The dividend calendar is as follows:

Friday 10 May 2019 Ex-dividend date

Monday 13 May 2019 Record date

Tuesday 14 May 2019 Payment date

Details of the Annual General Meeting are available at IMCD's corporate website www.imcdgroup.com/investors. This press release is available at such website as 8 May 2019.

Please find attached the full press release.

Attachment