Durabook Americas: DURABOOK R8300, S14I, U11 and R11 Available to Department of Defense Customers via U.S. Air Force CCS-2 BPA

FREMONT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2019 / Durabook Americas Inc., the North American subsidiary of Twinhead International Corporation, today announced that a broad selection of its renowned rugged computers, including the R8300, U11, R11 and S14I, are available via the U.S. Air Force Client Computing Solutions (CCS-2) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) in the Rugged Systems category for fiscal year 2019a (January 1 - June 30). Availability was secured through Durabook Americas' channel partners Transource Computers (CCS-2 contract FA8055-17-A-1104) and NCS Technologies Inc. (CCS-2 contract FA8055-17-A-1102).

"We continue to experience a growing interest in the Durabook brand among Department of Defense and other government customers," said Joe Guest, president, Durabook Americas. "This is a significant milestone for the company and one we could not have achieved without our partnership with Transcource Computers and NCS Technologies. The combination of our globally respected rugged computing solutions, market expertise, integration and customization capabilities, service, approachable price points and channel partners allows us to deliver the best possible solutions available. We're proud to be able to serve our growing government customer base."

The Durabook line of rugged notebooks and tablets can be purchased under CCS-2 via the AFWay (Air Force Way) e-commerce portal (https://www.afway.af.mil/).

Authorized users of the Air Force CCS-2 BPA include, but are not limited to, Department of the Air Force, Department of the Army, Department of the Navy, Defense Health Agency-Air Force (DHAAF), Office of the Secretary of Defense, the White House Communications Agency (WHCA) and the Office of the Secretary of Defense, as well as contractors supporting these agencies who are on contract to fulfill government requirements when authorized under the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) Subpart 51.100 and by the BPA PCO provided there is no conflict with the GSA definition of authorized users.

DURABOOK R8300

The DURABOOK R8300 R3 is engineered to operate reliably in the most extreme environments. The device meets military standards (MIL-STD-810G) and has other critical certifications for drop, vibration, ingress, salt fog, hazardous environments, temperature, humidity and altitude. The R8300 R3 features an Intel 7th generation Core processor, an Intel HD 620 Graphics package, Windows 10, up to 21 hours of power, a 13.3" 1050 nit sunlight readable XGA (1024×768) TFT LCD touchscreen, quick-release hard drive and a waterproof and backlit keyboard.

DURABOOK R11

The R11 tablet features an 8th Generation Intel Core processor, an Intel UHD Graphics 620 GPU and Windows 10 Pro, making it a powerful, enterprise-class, rugged mobile computing solution. The device offers up to 16 hours of battery life and features an IP65 rating and MIL-STD-810G certification for drop, shock, vibration, dust, sand, explosive atmosphere, high/low temperature and more, plus ANSI 12.12.01 C1D2 certification. The R11 has an 11.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) sunlight readable LCD. The 10-point capacitive multi-touch panel can be used with a glove, stylus or finger, even if the screen is wet, optimizing the device's usability regardless of work conditions.

DURABOOK U11

The fully rugged Durabook U11 tablet features an Intel 7th Generation CPU, Windows 10 Pro, 8-16GB of RAM, 128-512GB quick-release SSD, DOD-level security and a full HD sunlight readable LCD. The device, designed for workers who face the most challenging operating environments, is MIL-STD-810G certified for drop (6'), shock, vibration, rain, dust, sand, humidity, freeze/thaw, high/low temperature (- 4°F ~ 140°F) and temperature shock. The device meets MIL-STD-461G for electromagnetic interference, ANSI 12.12.01 C1D2 for explosive atmosphere and has an IP65 rating. The U11's 11.6? FHD (1920 x 1080) LCD features a 10-point capacitive multi-touch panel allowing users to keep their gloves on when engaging with the device, its touchscreen operates even when wet and its hot-swappable battery enables workers to operate uninterrupted when charging isn't an option.

DURABOOK S14I

The Durabook S14I expands the definition of semi-rugged computing to include a category-first 4' drop and IP53 ratings. The device also has an operational range of -4°F - 140°F allowing for use in a wide range of environments. The S14I features a 14", 1000 Nit, 1920 x 1080, 10-point multi-touch capacitive Full HD IPS DynaVue display with Stealth and Night Vision modes. The device is powered by an 8th Generation Intel Core processor, an Intel UHD Graphics 620 GPU (or an optional NVIDIA GeForce GTX1050) and Windows 10 Pro. The S14I also features a waterproof keyboard, fingerprint scanner, a quick-release hard drive allowing sensitive data to be secured in a safe environment and a hot-swappable/bridge battery design, allowing for non-stop work in the field.

DURABOOK COMPUTERS

Known for reliability, custom configurations and attractive acquisition costs, the Durabook brand has a loyal customer base around the globe. Durabook devices are used by all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, public safety agencies across the country and numerous field service organizations, as well as companies in oil & gas, logistics, healthcare, utilities and automotive markets.

SUPPORT

To help its customers address the challenges and complexity of deploying and managing their mobility solutions, Durabook Americas offers a wide range of support services. These services include device customization, consulting, disk imaging, deployment assistance, installation, extended and no-fault warranty options, warranty depot repair center with 48-hour turn-around-time, a live U.S.-based call center, device retirement and an online support center for drivers and manuals.

WARRANTY

The standard Durabook "2-D" warranty protects devices against defects in materials and workmanship. The "3-D" warranty provides the same coverage as the 2D while also adding accidental damage coverage for the fully rugged Durabook U11, R8300 and R11 models at no extra cost.

ABOUT TRANSOURCE COMPUTERS

Founded in 1984, Transource Computers has steadily grown into a highly visible and competitive master system integrator providing total solution integration with custom server, cluster, workstation, desktop and notebook computer systems. Transource is well versed in government procurement with contracts like the ARMY CHESS, GSA, SEWP and the recently awarded Air Force CCS-2 contract. As a new awardee of the Air Force CCS-2 contract, Transource quickly became CCS-2's largest supplier of computer systems during the 2017B buy period. Through years of effort, Transource has developed highly competitive pricing advantages and preferred product delivery status that serves our diverse customer base. Through an established structure and relationships with many specialized entities, Transource has formed a simplified procurement process - a single resource for products, product maintenance and technical services. As a system builder, Transource is recognized nationwide in system-building circles as a strong leader providing seamless computer systems and technology-purchasing solutions to both regional and national customers. For more information on Transource, visit http://www.transource.com/.

ABOUT NCS TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 1996, with headquarters in Gainesville, Virginia, NCS Technologies designs, manufactures, distributes and supports a range of computers for use as military tactical equipment or workstations in secure and compartmentalized operating environments, as well as commercial-off-the-shelf notebooks, desktops, zero clients and custom-built high-performance servers. We also offer what we term "differentiated" products. These are products that we conceived and designed from scratch that are based on the Intel/Microsoft architecture yet are patented due to their unique features available from no other manufacturer. Our strengths include innovation, adaptability, speed, agility and flexibility. Whatever the challenge, we design, manufacture and deliver the exact computing solution required with the highest quality and reliability. For more information about NCS Technologies, visit https://www.ncst.com.

ABOUT DURABOOK AMERICAS

Durabook Americas Inc. is the North American subsidiary of Twinhead International Corporation, a leading manufacturer and customizer of rugged computing solutions, including the globally acclaimed Durabook brand. Driven to meet customer needs, Durabook devices are designed, manufactured and tested in-house to assure maximum quality and reliability. These cost-effective ruggedized laptops, tablets and all-in-one PCs are high-performance solutions that increase productivity, drive a clear return on investment and deliver a low total cost of ownership for government and enterprise customers in markets like oil & gas, power & utilities, field service, military and public safety.

Durabook Americas Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California, from where they also provide final assembly, inventory, technical support and other services. For more information on Durabook Americas Inc. and the Durabook product line, visit www.DurabookAmericas.com.

