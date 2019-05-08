Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: Capital Markets Day Conference Call Invitation 08-May-2019 / 17:39 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 8 May 2019 Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" Capital Markets Day Conference Call Invitation JSC Halyk Bank ("Halyk Bank" or the "Company" - LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK) will hold its Capital Markets Day on Monday 20 May 2019 in London, UK. The Halyk Bank senior management team will update investors and analysts on the Company's strategy, goals and recent results, and will answer questions during a Q&A session. For those who are unable to join Capital Markets Day Halyk Bank will be hosting a teleconference. The conference call will start at 9:00am London / 2:00pm Almaty time. Please note that this event is for institutional investors and analysts only. The teleconference facility can be accessed by dialing: UK: +44 207 194 37 59 Russia: +7 495 646 93 15 Password: Halyk Bank Participants should register for the call at least 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A webcast facility will also be available at: https://webcasts.eqs.com/halyk20190520 [1] Presentation will be available starting from 20 Ma y 2019 at: https://halykbank.kz/investor_presentations_ [2] and at the above webcast facility. For those unable to listen to the call live, a replay of the the above webcast facility will be available until 20 May 2020. - ENDS - For further information please contact: JSC "Halyk Bank" Viktor Skryl +7 727 259 04 27 ViktorSk@halykbank.kz Mira Kasenova +7 727 259 04 30 MiraK@halykbank.kz Karashash Karymsakova +7 727 330 01 92 KarashashK@halykbank.kz ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 8559 EQS News ID: 808919 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0b420d032d4542de05f8063ddd5e973f&application_id=808919&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6d7407ab4f18fbfb027cc703ffbd7f61&application_id=808919&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

