

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with some of the markets emerging in positive territory and some settling weak, albeit off the day's lows, as investors reacted positively to U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that Chinese officials would travel to Washington, aiming to work on a trade deal.



The major markets in Europe ended higher. Germany ended notably higher, with its benchmark DAX gaining 0.72%. France's CAC 40 gained 0.4% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended up 0.15%, while Switzerland's SMI closed up 0.47%. The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.15%.



Among other markets in Europe, Denmark, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Sweden and Ukraine closed higher.



Austria, Belgium, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Russia and Turkey closed weak. Czech Republic and Spain ended little changed.



Shares of British cigarette maker Imperial Brands plunged more than 6% on weaker-than-expected sales.



ITV also lost about 6%, with weak results dragging the stock down.



TUI ended 3.8% down and Hammerson shed 3.3%, while EasyJet declined 3%.



On the other hand, Micro Focus, Informa, Travis Perkins, Mediclinic International, Babcock International, Hargreaves Lansdown, Reckit Benckiser, Royal Dutch Shell and Sage gained 1.7 to 4%.



In Germany, Wirecard rose more than 6.5% on reports the company is considering a share buyback, using the proceeds of a 900 million euro convertible bond to be bought by Japan's Softbank Group Corp.



Siemens gained more than 4.5% on strong results. Adidas, Fresenius, Daimler, Continental and Linde also closed on a firm note.



In France, Atos gained nearly 3%. Kering, Technip, STMicroElectronics, Dassault Systemes, Pernod Ricard, Louis Vuitton, Hermes International, Bouygues, Essilor, Airbus and Vivendi also ended on a positive note.



In economic news, Germany's industrial production rose for a second straight month in March and at the fastest pace in three months, defying expectations for a decline, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production grew 0.5% monthly following a 0.4% increase in February, which was revised from 0.7 percent. Economists had forecast a 0.5% slump.



Production decreased 0.9% year-on-year after a 0.2% rise in February. Economists had expected a 2.7% fall.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX