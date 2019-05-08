

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Wednesday, bouncing back smartly after four successive days of losses, lifted by data showing a drop in unemployment.



The benchmark SMI ended up 44.58 point, or 0.47%, at 9,621.96, after scaling a low of 9,536.24 and a high of 9,628.66 in the session.



On Tuesday, the SMI ended down 79.86 points or 0.83%, at 9,577.38, extending losses to a fourth straight session.



Lonza Group gained nearly 1.5%. Alcon ended 1.2% up, while Swatch Group and Richemont gained nearly 1%.



Nestle said it plans to abandon direct-store delivery of frozen pizza and ice cream in the United States. The company also said it is planning to launch a new line of baby formula in China this year under an existing brand. The stock ended nearly 1% up.



Novartis, LafargeHolcim, SGS and Swiss Re also closed on a positive note.



Adecco Group shares declined by about 1.3%. Swiss Life Holdings and ABB ended marginally down.



AMS surged up 3.4%. Temenos Group, Julius Baer, Sunrise Communications and Vifor Pharma also closed on the positive side.



Ceva Logistics AG said it has signed a three-year deal with Lush in UK and Ireland. The stock ended 0.33% up.



The data released by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs today showed the non-adjusted jobless rate eased to 2.4% in April from 2.5% in the previous month, in line with economists' expectation.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.4%, same as in March.



Without adjustments, registered unemployment fell by 5,043 persons month-on-month to 107,298 persons in April.



Data showed that the unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 to 24, fell by 7.9% monthly to 10,661 persons in April. The figure decreased 10.5% from an year ago.



Among the other major markets in Europe, Germany ended notably higher, with its benchmark DAX gaining 0.72%. France's CAC 40 gained 0.4% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended up 0.15%. The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.15%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX