Better Health Chiropractic PC: Top Rated Chiropractor Moves To New And Improved Location In New York, NY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2019 / Better Health Chiropractic PC is pleased to announce that they recently relocated to a bigger facility in New York to accommodate the increasing demand of new patients who are seeking chiropractic treatments. They also launched a new website with a modernized design and intuitive user interface to ensure a fast and responsive browsing experience.

As noted on the company's website, Better Health Chiropractic PC specializes in the treatment of herniated discs in the back and neck, as well as other problems associated with the spine. Dr. Alex Eingorn, the chief chiropractor at Better Health Chiropractic PC, states that they are capable of addressing various health conditions, including migraines, joint stiffness, joint pain, back pain, neck pain, shoulder pain, herniated discs, autoimmune conditions, and more.

Dr. Eingorn is a member of the Harvard Medical School Postgraduate Education Department who also specializes in chiropractic care, acupuncture, traditional yoga, laughter yoga, meditation, and salt room treatments. With over 30 years of experience in the field, Dr. Eingorn asserts that Better Health Chiropractic PC practices state of the art chiropractic techniques that will not only eliminate pain and discomfort but also restore energy and help patients regain their sense of well-being.

'At Better Health Chiropractic PC, we pride ourselves in providing our patients with treatments that focus on correcting specific health problems. Whether you're dealing with an acute injury or a chronic condition that has led to years of misdiagnosed or unaddressed pain, we are dedicated to create and provide you with a healing program that will help to fully eliminate your pain and discomfort,' says Dr. Eingorn. He explains that injury, stress, sitting for long hours, staring at screens, and poor posture are only some of the reasons why the central body structure and the spinal system get compromised.

'Such circumstances could negatively impact the central nervous system, the surrounding tendons, and even our major organs. At Better Health Chiropractic PC, we can effectively perform spinal decompression and conduct a complete spine alignment procedure to alleviate the pain and symptoms associated with poor spinal health,' he added. Furthermore, he explains that a healthy and properly aligned spine is more than just having a good posture and living without pain because it also allows the central nervous system and blood flow to operate at peak efficiency - helping the body's systems and organs to do their jobs well.

Aside from chiropractic adjustments and procedures, Better Health Chiropractic PC also offers mind and body therapy, joint rehabilitation, mindfulness and guided meditation, movement therapy, and more. Dr. Eingorn also facilitates Stress Management And Resiliency Training (SMART), an eight-week health and wellness workshop that teaches life-changing skills grounded in the latest neurophysiological research to manage stress for better health. Dr. Eingorn explains that the training focuses on developing tools that can increase one's productivity and peace of mind, as well as personal and professional fulfillment. He also states that participants receive the advice and help that they needed in order to develop a personal plan for continuing the program once the workshop is over.

Dr. Eingorn is a respected and trusted chiropractor New York NY, as shown by the positive reviews and recommendations he receives from many of his clients. In fact, he has a perfect 5.0 rating on Google reviews.

Aviram T., a satisfied patient, said, 'I have been a patient of Dr. Eingorn's for many years now. I used to go to their old location on 53rd and 7th Avenue. Their new location just off 5th Avenue and 46th Street is even better. I am always greeted nicely by the receptionists and they are very flexible with appointment times. Dr. Eingorn has done wonders with my back, and I am pain and surgery free after a herniated disc.'

Another satisfied client, Kristina K., said, 'Dr. Eingorn is a doctor you can trust. He is not only extremely knowledgeable and professional, but also very caring. He will share his honest opinion about your condition and advise the most effective treatment. I was hit by a car two years ago and the MRI showed two herniated discs in my neck and three bulging discs in my lumbar spine. My body was in so much pain but Dr. Eingorn helped me to fully recover. I highly recommend Better Health Chiropractic PC.'

More information can be found on their website.

Dr. Alex Eingorn

646-553-1884

aeingorn@betterhealthchiropracticpc.com

2 W 46th St Ste 806, Rm1 New York, NY 10036

