Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2019) - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) (OTCQB: TWRFF) ("Tower" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the non-brokered private placement previously announced on April 5, 2019 (the "Private Placement") has now closed. Under the Private Placement, the Company issued 12,500,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.04 per Unit for gross proceeds of $500,000. Each Unit was comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one (1/2) transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at price of $0.10 per Common Share until May 8, 2020.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to fund a diamond drill program on its Nechako property and for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued under the Private Placement, including securities issuable on exercise thereof, are subject to a hold period expiring September 9, 2019.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid a total of $3,535.00 in cash to eligible finders who introduced subscribers to the Private Placement.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets are the Rabbit North copper-gold porphyry project located between the New Afton and Highland Valley Copper mines, the Nechako gold project near New Gold's Blackwater project and the More Creek and Voigtberg gold projects in the Golden Triangle area of Northern British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tower Resources Ltd.

Joe Dhami - President and CEO

(604) 558-2565

www.towerresources.ca

Reader Advisory

This news release may include forward-looking information that is subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking, including statements with respect to the closing of the Private Placement and use of proceeds from the Private Placement. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such information is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44651