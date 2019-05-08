Foresters Financial bolsters its leadership as it refocuses on life insurance

TORONTO, May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresters Financial today announces the further bolstering of its senior leadership team with the appointment of its new Chief Operating Officer, Bruce Hodges, as the organization repositions itself to focus on its core life insurance business.



Joining recent appointments Marcia Mendes d'Abreu, Chief Human Resources Officer; Alvin Sharma, Global Chief Financial Officer; and David Longfritz, Chief Marketing Officer, Bruce rounds out the leadership team at this unique life insurer whose mission is to give back to the communities in which its clients live.

Bruce comes to Foresters at a transformative time following the organization's April announcement to sell assets related to its U.S. asset management business.

With 30 years of financial services, insurance and IT expertise, Bruce has leadership and international experience at Generali, ING, Manulife Financial and Sun Life Financial that spans markets including North America, Europe and Asia.

Under the direction of Foresters President and CEO, Jim Boyle (formerly John Hancock CEO and a member of Manulife's Executive team), this purpose-driven organization continues to build off successive years of record sales, positioning Foresters for long-term growth and success.

About Foresters Financial

Since 1874, Foresters Financial has been providing socially responsible financial services to individuals and families. Foresters Financial includes The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. Foresters is a purpose-driven organization that exists to enrich family and community well-being and offers insurance products to over three million members and clients in Canada, the US and the U.K. For 18 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A"

1. The A.M. Best rating assigned on August 2, 2018 reflects the overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Forestersfor our latest rating.

