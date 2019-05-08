

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $5.45 billion, or $3.55 per share. This compares with $2.94 billion, or $1.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $14.92 billion from $14.55 billion last year.



The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.61 vs. $1.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.59 -Revenue (Q2): $14.92 Bln vs. $14.55 Bln last year.



