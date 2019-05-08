Artelo Biosciences, Inc.: Artelo Biosciences Retains Crescendo Communications, LLC for Investor Relations Services

Clinical-Stage Biopharmaceutical Company Engages Financial Industry Veteran

LA JOLLA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2019 / Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics that modulate the endocannabinoid system, announced today that it has retained Crescendo Communications, LLC to provide investor relations services.

"We recognize the importance of enhancing our communications and broadening our exposure within the investment community," said Gregory Gorgas, Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences. "The rapidly evolving field of cannabinoid research and growth of enterprises engaged in cannabis-related activities has a risk of blurring the distinction with companies, such as Artelo that are pursuing fully-synthetic, non-cannabis derived ethical pharmaceuticals based upon the broad potential of modulating the endocannabinoid system."

"As we advance our drug compounds targeting cannabinoid receptors and endocannabinoid transport inhibition through the federally compliant regulatory approval pathway, it is important to clarify, that we are in no way associated with the cultivation, distribution, or sale of cannabis or cannabis related products. We look forward to working closely with Crescendo Communications to communicate the value of our approach to investors while we execute on key upcoming milestones," concluded Mr. Gorgas.

David Waldman, Chief Executive Officer of Crescendo Communications, further noted, "We are delighted to have been chosen and we look forward to working with Artelo to effectively communicate its story of having developed an attractive pipeline of product candidates targeting the endocannabinoid system."

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including cancer, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

