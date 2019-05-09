Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom has successfully priced a SEK 2 billion senior unsecured bond under its inaugural Sustainability Bond Framework

Luxembourg, May 8, 2019 - Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") rated Ba1 (Stable) by Moody's and BB+ (Stable) by Fitch, has successfully priced a SEK 2 billion senior unsecured sustainability bond (the "bond") under its inaugural Sustainability Bond Framework. The senior unsecured bond due 2024 was significantly oversubscribed and carries a floating coupon priced at 3m Stibor+235bps. The bond is intended to be issued on May 15, 2019, and listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm sustainable bond list.

Millicom intends to use the net proceeds of the bond in accordance with the Sustainability Bond Framework which includes both environmental and social investments such as in energy efficiencies, and the expansion of its fixed and mobile networks.

With this issuance, Millicom leads the way in incorporating sustainability also into its financing strategy. The funds will support Millicom's efforts to strengthen its positive impact on society and its customer focus by reducing its climate footprint and increasing digital and financial inclusion in the markets where it operates.

DNB Markets and Nordea acted as Joint Bookrunners.

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31st, 2018, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 48 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

