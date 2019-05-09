AIMed and Best Case Scenario Announce New Partnership to Launch AIMed Australia

ORANGE, California, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIMed, a leading provider of global clinician-led artificial intelligence events, education and editorial content in healthcare and medicine has announced today a new partnership with Best Case Scenario (BCS), a leading event management company based in Sydney, together launching AIMed Australia.

This partnership will extend AIMed's vision and bring about a revolution that embraces a new paradigm of medicine and healthcare propelled by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related new technologies.

AIMed Australia will be AIMed's fourth flagship event, on top of AIMed North America, Europe and Asia. The soft launch will take place towards the end of May and AIMed and BCS will host its first conference together later in the year.

AIMed CEO, Freddy White said: "BCS has been passionate about AIMed from the start and we couldn't be happier with this collaboration. AIMed is very focused on supporting healthcare professionals and leaders and the development of AI strategies. We believe our global perspective will support our friends and colleagues as well as Australia."

"AIMed and its global community are the kind of program and discussion which Australia needs to be part of if we are serious about understanding how AI will impact the future of healthcare and medicine, and to significantly improve patient outcomes," stated Luli Adeyemo, Founder and Director of BCS.

AIMed Chairman and Founder, Chief Intelligence and Innovation Officer of Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) Dr. Anthony Chang added, "AIMed has been yearning to be in Australia as some of the World's best minds in informatics and intelligence in biomedicine are in that region.

"In order to be excellent at AI in medicine and healthcare, we need to learn about each country's health system, AI landscape, and how they solve problems using AI. We very much look forward to this exciting opportunity to learn from each other."

About AIMed

A platform established in 2014 with the goal of bringing together healthcare, business and technology experts to start a revolution in medicine and healthcare brought about by the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and related new technologies. AIMed organizes year-round education and networking opportunities through a series of events, magazine and online content.

About Best Case Scenario Events Management

BCS is a leading event management company based in New South Wales, Australia. Its mission is to help clients reach their full potential through proven strategies, innovative ideas and extensive resources. The company set out to change the landscape of events management by focusing on experiences and harnessing business values.

CONTACTS

Freddy White

+44 796 8565 401

freddy@ai-med.io