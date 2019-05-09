Sharp Corporation Tel: +81-3-5446-8205 Fax: +81-3-5446-8206

TOKYO, May 9, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp Corporation announces it agreed to establish a new form of partnership with Hisense International (Hong Kong) America Investment Co., Limited. With this agreement, Sharp will re-enter television business in the U.S.A. market first after the second half of 2019.Sharp will further accelerate transformation of its business to innovate the world with 8K/4K Ecosystem + 5G and AIoT.About Sharp CorporationSharp Corporation (TSE: 6753) is a worldwide developer of innovative products and core technologies that play a key role in shaping the future of electronics. As a leader in liquid crystal displays (LCDs) and digital technologies, Sharp offers one of the broadest and most advanced lines of consumer electronics, information products and electronic components, while also creating new network businesses. For more information, please visit www.sharp.co.jp