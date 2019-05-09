

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Metro AG concluded an agreement on exclusive negotiations with a consortium led by Redos regarding the sale of its hypermarket business and related business activities.



Metro AG shall initially retain a participation of 24.9% in the operative business and has a put option that shall be exercisable at the earliest afterthree years.



According to the company, the current status of the negotiations implies an enterprise value of about 1 billion euros, an equity value of about 0.5 euros billion. Based on this, METRO AG will impair the value of the hypermarket business in the amount of EUR 385 million in its half-year financial accounts.



Metro said it aims to conclude a sale agreement on the basis of an bin-depth due diligence in summer 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX