Driven by the continuous success of its award-winning LulzBot 3D Printer line, Aleph Objects, Inc. recently expanded into a new location within Europe, and is pleased to announce that Jeroen Wijnen has accepted the position of European Managing Director. Wijnen will provide 3D printing solutions for the specific needs of customers and resellers in Europe.

Jeroen Wijnen, Aleph Objects new European Managing Director, will facilitate the development of Aleph Objects Netherlands B.V. to provide 3D printing solutions for the specific needs of customers and resellers in Europe.

Creating a Strong Presence

A veteran of 3D printing, Wijnen orchestrated Ultimaker's product management team and launched Raise 3D in Europe. He brings nearly 20 years of experience in the high-tech industry and global marketing sector to his new role at Aleph Objects.

"Creating a strong presence for LulzBot to assist our existing and new customers and resellers in Europe is my first priority," said Wijnen. "I'm convinced LulzBot's dedication to reliability of its 3D printers and unrivaled customer support will be appealing to the European market. This will enable LulzBot to set new standards with the unveiling of upcoming product launches. I am excited to be part of the team."

New European Headquarters

Aleph Objects announced the new European headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands, earlier this week. Strategically situated at the gateway to Europe, near The Hague, Aleph Objects Netherlands, B.V. will serve as a local presence for product demonstrations, support, and consulting.

Wijnen will facilitate the development of Aleph Objects Netherlands, B.V. He will also grow and manage all European LulzBot 3D Printer resellers, in addition to coordinating logistics and managing all European sales.

With the LulzBot product line's award-winning reliability, the industry's highest-rated technical support, and several exciting new products in 2019, revenue growth in the European market is expected to reach triple digits.

About Aleph Objects, Inc.

Aleph Objects, Inc. is the Colorado-based designer and manufacturer of the award-winning line of LulzBot 3D Printers. LulzBot is a trusted brand in Automotive, Consumer Products, Aerospace/Defense, Medical, and Education industries around the globe. Aleph Object's core company values of Free Software, Libre Innovation, and Open Source Hardware enable users to uniquely modify both software and hardware to bring their imagination to life. For more information, visit www.LulzBot.com.

